Mizzou QB Ashton Glaser to Transfer to MSU

COLUMBIA -- On Monday, Missouri junior quarterback Ashton Glaser announced that he would be transferring to Missouri State University. He took to twitter to break the news saying, "MIZZOU has been amazing and I'll never forget it but for now I need to do what's best for me. I will forever be a tiger at heart."

Per NCAA transfer rules Glaser would be eligible to play for MSU this season. The bears only have one scholarship quarterback listed on their 2012 football roster, sophomore Kierra Harris. Starting quarterback Trevor Wooden was let go from the team in May after violating team rules.

Glaser went 14 of 17 for 95 yards during the Black and Gold Game. The departure of Glaser will leave the Tigers with three scholarship quarterbacks: starter James Franklin, backup Corbin Berkstresser and incoming freshman Maty Mauk.

He also tweeted, "I can't even begin to thank everyone enough for all the support. I'm going to miss my Mizzou brothers, and all of the incredible fans!!"