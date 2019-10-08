Mizzou QB to Work Manning Family Football Camp

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Football senior quarterback James Franklin will serve as a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, the football camp operated by one of the most recognizable families in quarterbacking, from July 11-14 in Thibodaux, La. Franklin will have the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning, and their elite staff.

As a sophomore in 2011, Franklin turned heads around the nation by accumulating an outstanding 3,846 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns. He enters his final campaign in the Black & Gold looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued junior season in 2012. The Tiger has passed for 4,533 yards in his career with 32 touchdown tosses, while scoring 17 times on the ground.

Tiger fans still have a chance to purchase season football tickets. Remaining 2013 season tickets will go on sale online-only to the public beginning Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Mizzou Athletics website. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 12, fans can also purchase season tickets by phone (1-800-CAT-PAWS), in person at the Mizzou Arena ticket office, or online.