Mizzou quarterback Mauk earns SEC weekly award

COLUMBIA - Mizzou quarterback Maty Mauk has another All-SEC honor to add to his résumé.

Mauk earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after passing for over 300 yards, rushing for 36 and throwing for 5 touchdowns and rushing for another against Toledo.

His six total touchdowns, 325 passing yards and 21 completions were all career-highs for the Kenton, Ohio native.

The SEC named Mauk to its 2013 All-Freshman team last season after he posted an impressive 11-2 touchdown to interception ratio.

This is his first time being honored as SEC Offensive Player of the Week.