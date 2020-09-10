Mizzou Quick Care Clinic Construction Underway

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Thursday, May 29 2014 May 29, 2014 Thursday, May 29, 2014 3:05:00 PM CDT May 29, 2014 in News
By: Brittany Rendak, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Construction on the Mizzou Quick Care Clinic has begun at the Hy-Vee on Conley Road. Originally the construction for all three clinics in Columbia were predicted to start in March but was delayed.

The Hy-Vee employees at the West Broadway and Nifong Boulevard locations said the construction has not yet started for those stores. They said it should start within the next few weeks and are unsure why there is a delay.

The University of Missouri Health Care and Hy-Vee partnered to open the Quick Care Clinics for what they call quick and convenient health care.

Some customers are still unsure what exactly the Quick Care clinics are.

One frequent Hy-Vee customer, Wade Galdie, said he would be interested in going to the center for a common illness.

"I think it would be something quick and easy and you wouldn't have to make a doctor's appointment," Galdie said.

Another customer, Sarah Kerns said she doesn't go to the doctor very often but would be willing to use the clinics if she was already at Hy-Vee.

"It's really convenient since I go to Hy-Vee every week then it wouldn't be much of a hassle to just go in them," Kerns said.

Mizzou Quick Care clinics will serve patients with upper respiratory symptoms like sore throat or cough, urinary symptoms, skin rashes and minor injuries. The clinics will also offer employment screening physicals and day care physicals, pregnancy tests, sports physicals, flu shots and limited adult immunizations.

All three Quick Care Clinics are slated for completion by October.

