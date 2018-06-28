Mizzou RB Murphy named to Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Alabama - Former Missouri running back Marcus Murphy has been named as a replacement for the North team at the Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Murphy won the 2014 Paul Hornung Award, given to college football's most versatile player. The redshirt senior had 924 rushing yards and 212 receiving yards, while scoring seven total touchdowns (four rushing, one recieving, two kick return and one punt return) for the Tigers this past season.

He will join teammate Markus Golden at the game, who is on the South team. Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star is reporting Golden's for the status of the game is unknown due to a groin injury.