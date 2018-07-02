Mizzou Rebounds Against Baylor

Freshman Keon Lawrence was the star for the Tigers. The freshman had a career high 24 points and added eight rebounds. Lawrence's 24 points was the first time a freshman scored over 20 for the Tigers since Kareem Rush did it against KU. The Tigers' leading scorer Stefhon Hannah added 25 points of his own. Marshall Brown also had 10 points.

Three point sharp shooter Matt Lawrence did not make one of his seven 3-point attempts, and finished with just five points. Baylor's Kevin Rogers had a game high 27 points, and also pulled down 12 rebounds.

The win moves the Tigers into a tie with Iowa State for ninth place in the Big 12 with only five Big 12 contests remaining for the Tigers. The next contest for Mizzou is Saturday at Oklahoma State.