Mizzou rebounds against Central Florida

COLUMBIA - Mizzou hoops defeated preseason AAC favorite Central Florida in overtime Sunday afternoon by a final score of 64-62.

MU edged UCF 62-59 last season on the Knights' home floor.

Mark Smith opened the scoring with two straight threes. Entering the game, the sophomore guard led the SEC shooting .516 from behind the arc.

The Tigers went ahead 9-2 early, but surrendered the lead midway through the first half during a 13-2 run by the Knights.

The Missouri offense shot just 23 percent in the first half, including a 7:31 scoring drought that ended with a Mitchell Smith tip-in just moments before the break.

UCF led 27-21.

Jeremiah Tilmon started the scoring in the second half with a hook shot; Tilmon only played four minutes in the first half after committing two fouls early.

The Tigers received some three-point aid with back-to-back threes from Jordan Geist and big man Mitchell Smith. Mizzou would go on to eventually take a 41-34 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

The Knights, however, kept it close and found themselves leading 45-44 with 9:35 to play.

After a Terrell Allen three rimmed in, the Knights led 55-52 with about a minute remaining. Javon Pickett then turned the ball over and the Tigers found themselves in a tough hole to climb out of.

Geist then stole the UCF inbound play and laid it in, cutting the Tigers' deficit to one. Pickett then couldn't get the ball in-bounded in time and UCF took over with 14 seconds remaining.

Aubrey Dawkins then nailed two free throws to put UCF back up by three. On the ensuing possession, Geist nailed a double-contested three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 57 and force overtime.

Tilmon wound sink a layup off a nifty spin-move in the post to give Mizzou a 64-62 lead with 36.7 to play in overtime. The score would hold from there as Collin Smith missed a half-court heave at the buzzer.

Mizzou out-rebounded a tall UCF front-court 33-32. Mizzou outrebounded five of its first six opponents to begin the season.

Mizzou ranked second in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage entering Sunday, shooting 37.5 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers will continue their home-stand Tuesday night with a matchup against UT-Arlington at 7 p.m.