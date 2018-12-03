Mizzou rebounds against Central Florida

17 hours 12 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 2:15:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in Sports
By: Edward Redler & Ethan Illers, KOMU 8 Sports Reporters

COLUMBIA - Mizzou hoops defeated preseason AAC favorite Central Florida in overtime Sunday afternoon by a final score of 64-62. 

MU edged UCF 62-59 last season on the Knights' home floor.

Mark Smith opened the scoring with two straight threes. Entering the game, the sophomore guard led the SEC shooting .516 from behind the arc.

The Tigers went ahead 9-2 early, but surrendered the lead midway through the first half during a 13-2 run by the Knights. 

The Missouri offense shot just 23 percent in the first half, including a 7:31 scoring drought that ended with a Mitchell Smith tip-in just moments before the break. 

UCF led 27-21. 

Jeremiah Tilmon started the scoring in the second half with a hook shot; Tilmon only played four minutes in the first half after committing two fouls early.

The Tigers received some three-point aid with back-to-back threes from Jordan Geist and big man Mitchell Smith. Mizzou would go on to eventually take a 41-34 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

The Knights, however, kept it close and found themselves leading 45-44 with 9:35 to play.

After a Terrell Allen three rimmed in, the Knights led 55-52 with about a minute remaining. Javon Pickett then turned the ball over and the Tigers found themselves in a tough hole to climb out of.

Geist then stole the UCF inbound play and laid it in, cutting the Tigers' deficit to one. Pickett then couldn't get the ball in-bounded in time and UCF took over with 14 seconds remaining. 

Aubrey Dawkins then nailed two free throws to put UCF back up by three. On the ensuing possession, Geist nailed a double-contested three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 57 and force overtime. 

Tilmon wound sink a layup off a nifty spin-move in the post to give Mizzou a 64-62 lead with 36.7 to play in overtime. The score would hold from there as Collin Smith missed a half-court heave at the buzzer.

Mizzou out-rebounded a tall UCF front-court 33-32. Mizzou outrebounded five of its first six opponents to begin the season.

Mizzou ranked second in the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage entering Sunday, shooting 37.5 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers will continue their home-stand Tuesday night with a matchup against UT-Arlington at 7 p.m. 

More News

Grid
List

Scheduled public comments to hold push for community policing
Scheduled public comments to hold push for community policing
COLUMBIA - The scheduled public comment portion of Monday's city council meeting is set to hear from two different groups... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:02:00 AM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Tree lights up in memory of those lost in 2018
Tree lights up in memory of those lost in 2018
JEFFERSON CITY - Jack's Memory Tree is shining bright in Jefferson City in remembrance of a man affectionately called Mr.... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 10:14:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Car catches fire in Fulton garage Sunday
Car catches fire in Fulton garage Sunday
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon when a car caught fire in a... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 9:03:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of roller coaster weather. Breaking down the data, it can now be... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in Weather

UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for missing Camden County man
UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an endangered silver advisory alert for a missing 82-year-old man... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Missouri receives Liberty Bowl invite against Oklahoma State
Missouri receives Liberty Bowl invite against Oklahoma State
COLUMBIA - Missouri coach Barry Odom will return to Memphis to lead the Tigers into the 60th Liberty Bowl on... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 6:05:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in Sports

Missouri first to adopt fairness test against gerrymandering
Missouri first to adopt fairness test against gerrymandering
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The votes won't be cast for another four years, yet Democrats already appear likely to gain... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
America and KOMU 8 News celebrate National Mutt Day
COLUMBIA - Sunday is National Mutt Day in the United States. It is a day to celebrate mixed breed dogs.... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 12:18:00 PM CST December 02, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes
Holts Summit man charged with several child sex crimes
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Holts Summit man with child sex crimes, according to a... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 10:41:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
35th annual holiday home tour raises funds for the Missouri Symphony
COLUMBIA - The 35th annual holiday home tour concludes Sunday. The event is raising money for the Missouri Symphony... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, December 02 2018 Dec 2, 2018 Sunday, December 02, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST December 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: CPD releases charges for suspect in post funeral gunfire
UPDATE: CPD releases charges for suspect in post funeral gunfire
COLUMBIA - Police released the charges Sunday for the man arrested following a shots fired incident at the funeral of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:11:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
Women arrested on suspicion of stealing package off Fulton porch
FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of stealing a package containing a TV off someone's porch on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
UPDATE: Ashland police chief voted as America's favorite crossing guard
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 2:12:00 PM CST December 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
Lawmakers, health officials push Missouri HIV law rewrite
JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri legislators and public health professionals are calling for a rewrite of the state's HIV laws,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 1:41:07 PM CST December 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Moberly man found dead
MOBERLY - A Moberly man who was reported as missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 11:29:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

New church display expands meaning of mangers
New church display expands meaning of mangers
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 7:38:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:02:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:38:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
8am 31°
9am 32°
10am 33°
11am 34°