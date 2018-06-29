Mizzou Rebounds to Sweep Savannah State

MOREHEAD, KY. - The Mizzou volleyball team rebounded to defeat Savannah State, 3-0 (25-13, 26-6, 25-11), on Saturday as it improves to 8-2 on the season and 2-1 in the Morehead State Eagle Challenge. The win over SSU concludes action for the Tigers at the weekend tournament as they finished runner-up after falling to Morehead State in a five set heartbreaker. Junior All-American, Lisa Henning, led the Tigers with 11 kills on 16 swings, good for a .688 attack percentage.

Henning was one of two Tigers to land on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 4.55 kills per set on .325 hitting over the three matches. Joining Henning on the All-Tournament team was Molly Kreklow. Looking at the stats from Saturday, Kreklow proved why she is one of the best all-around setters in the nation, assisting on 32 of 40 Tiger kills while posting five kills on five attempts with three digs. As a team, Mizzou hit .493 in the match, which is a season-best and a top-five mark in program history during the rally scoring era.