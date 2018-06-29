Mizzou Reconciles by Winning

COLUMBIA - Missouri's 30 point blowout of Arkansas Tuesday night roused a crowd that packed Mizzou Arena to catch a glimpse of the team's former coach.

When Mike Anderson announced he was going to leave the program after the 2011 season, it hit the team's players hard.

Former guard Jarrett Sutton said "He's a good man, he's going back to Arkansas, I know he's got family there. But' we're all pretty hurt. We've got the right people here and we'll move on."

Former forward Kim English said the Tigers would reconcile Anderson's departure by winning and after losing to Arkansas in Fayetteville on Feb. 16, the team was able to even the season series at home. Alex Oriakhi, Laurence Bowers, Jabari Brown and Earnest Ross scored in double figures and Missouri out-rebounded Arkansas 44-19.

Despite jeers from a sold-out crowd at Mizzou arena, Anderson said he felt like it was just another game. Anderson told reporters after the game he has no regrets from his decision to leave Missouri.

Missouri's remaining games will be played on the road or at neutral sites where Missouri has struggled. By defeating Arkansas, Missouri completed an un-beaten season at Mizzou Arena.