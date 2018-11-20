Mizzou Research Helps Create Chicken Substitute

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Maryland-based company using University of Missouri Research plans to launch a new soy-based product that looks and tastes just like chicken. Savage River Farms says it will produce and initially sell the chicken substitute in markets across the country through food service companies, hospitals, universities and corporate dining operations.

The Columbia Tribune reports the chicken substitute uses research Missouri biological engineering professor Fu-Hung Hsieh has spent more than 20 years developing. Savage River founder and president Ethan Brown says it's hard to tell the difference between the substitute and a name brand chicken strip. It uses soy protein to mimic the taste, feel and appearance of chicken.

Brown says his company will start selling the product in the first quarter of 2012.