Mizzou Routs Jackson State, 9-3

COLUMBIA -- Freshman pitcher Alec Rash won his first career start, a 9-3 decision as Mizzou (4-7) knocked off Jackson State Tuesday (March 12) afternoon at Taylor Stadium. The righty fanned a career-high seven batters and allowed just one hit in four innings on the mound. Catcher Dylan Kelly extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 2-for-2 and scoring a run. Jace James pitched two scoreless frames in the contest, keeping him perfect through 13 innings this season.



Rash looked strong in the contest, striking out two of the first three batters he faced. After Mizzou went down scoreless in the bottom of the inning, Rash forced two groundouts to overcome a fielding error and hold JSU off the board again. The home Tigers struck in the second, scoring seven runs in the frame to take a commanding lead over Jackson State.



Mizzou conceded a run in the third, an unearned run after a botched fly ball allowed a JSU runner to reach third with no outs. A wild pitch brought the runner home, cutting the lead to 7-1 before Mizzou added two more runs for a 9-1 lead. Rash surrendered his first hit in a scoreless fourth., as both teams were held off the board.



James entered to pitch in the fifth, and allowed only a walk in the inning before Mizzou again went scoreless. James walked two batters in the sixth to go with a bases-empty double, loading the bases with two outs, but he got out of the inning unharmed. Mizzou went down in order in the bottom of the inning, taking a 9-1 lead into the game's final three frames.



Keaton Steele took over on the mound in the 7th, and allowed two hits in the frame to get two on with two out, but he sat the last batter down on strikes. Mizzou threatened in the bottom of the inning with bases loaded and one out for Dillon Everett, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the inning without a score. Steele pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, and Mizzou threatened with two on and no outs, but JSU got out of the jam. Jake Walsh pitched the game's final inning for Mizzou,



Mizzou takes on Truman State Wednesday (March 13) at 4 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.