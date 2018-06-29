Mizzou's Amber Smith to attend USA Basketball World Cup Team trials

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Basketball freshman Amber Smith has accepted her invitation to participate in the 2017 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team trials. The trials will be held May 18-21 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Before the selection committee recognized her by invitation, the SEC recognized Smith by naming her SEC Co-Freshman of the Year at the end of the 2016-2017 season. She added her name to a list of three previous Tigers to be named a conference freshman of the year.

Smith averaged 5.9 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per contest as a freshman for MU. She also shot 40 percent from behind the arc and 45.4 percent overall from the field.

During the season, Smith eclipsed double figures five times for her Tigers, and they went 5-0 in those games.

Smith is one of 33 total invitees to the trials later this month. The selected players will get the honor of representing their country while playing under University of Pittsburgh head coach Suzie McConnell-Serio.