Mizzou's Bedell drafted by Cardinals

COLUMBIA - Mizzou right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB Draft Thursday night.

Bedell was chosen in the 4th round with the 122nd overall pick. He was the first Mizzou player selected in the draft.

As a junior at Mizzou in the shortened 2020 season, Bedell started four games, going 2-2 with a 3.70 earned run average. He struck out a team-high 35 hitters and walked only four over 24.1 innings pitched.

Bedell joined the Mizzou baseball team as a freshman during the 2018 season after graduating high school early and forgoing what would've been his senior season. By his sophomore season with Mizzou, he became a bullpen figure for the Tiger pitching staff, throwing 40.1 innings over 18 appearances with a 1.56 earned run average.

In the summer after his sophomore season, Bedell shone for the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod League, going 4-0 with a 0.58 earned run average and 36 strikeouts. His performance earned him the Outstanding Pitcher Award in the nation's most prestigious collegiate summer baseball league.

Bedell joins former teammate and 2019 draftee Cameron Dulle as the only Mizzou players drafted by the Cardinals over the last 17 years.

Bedell is expected to sign with the Cardinals and forgo his final season of eligibility with Mizzou.