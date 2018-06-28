Mizzou's Blake Brown Drafted by Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA -- Missouri junior outfielder Blake Brown will leave school a year early after being selected by the Atlanta Braves in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Brown was originally drafted in 2009 by the Pittsburgh Pirates during his senior year at Normal Community West High School in Normal, Illinois, but opted to attend the University of Missouri instead.

Brown helped lead the Tigers to a Big 12 Conference Tournament championship. This season he batted .302 with 10 home runs, 40 runs batted in and 17 stolen bases.