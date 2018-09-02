Mizzou's Carter Arey Invited to USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball Tryouts

COLUMBIA -- The USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball team has selected 28 athletes to compete for a spot in the pool of 18 for the 2013 men's team. Columbia native Carter Arey was on the list that was released on Wednesday.

"The support has been tremendous," said Arey. "Being from Columbia and playing for the hometown team you get a lot more support through that. It's been overwhelming. You feel a lot of love on these type of deals."

Arey just completed his third year as a member of the Missouri wheelchair basketball team that plays at the Mizzou Rec Center. The team is part of the Central Intercollegiate Division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The USA team is currently coached by Mizzou wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins.

"The first day I picked up wheelchair basketball was because of Coach Lykins. I've never had a different coach for wheelchair basketball and that's helped me develop quicker and learn the right things. It's cool to go through the complete process with the same mentor looking on. I know a lot of people had a say in the selection process but I know he was happy to see my name come on the list that was recommended for selection," Ayer said. "We had a cool moment when I went into his office and gave him a handshake and he told me congratulations and I've heard it. I thanked him for what he's done and the opportunities in the past he's given me. We're looking forward to the future. We met in the middle and said it's time to go to work and that the real work starts here. This is what's it all about and this is the goal I set for myself three years ago."

Tryouts for the men's camp will be May 28 - June 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 18 athletes will be considered for one of 12 spots for the 2013 USA Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Qualifer Team.