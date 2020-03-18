Mizzou's Chase Daniel signs with Detroit

DETROIT- With all other sports on hold, the NFL has wasted no time in keeping sports fanatics entertained with as week full of big name trades and extensions throughout the league.

It was announced on Tuesday that Mizzou alum and former Chief, Chase Daniel had signed a three year $13.05 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

After entering the league in 2009, Daniel has started just five regular season games at age 33 and will move over to Detroit to back up Matthew Stafford.