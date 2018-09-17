Mizzou's Clarkson Named to Cousy Award Watch List

COLUMBIA - Mizzou's redshirt junior guard Jordan Clarkson was named to the Bob Cousy Award National Watch List on Tuesday. After sitting out last season at Mizzou as a transfer from the Univeristy of Tulsa, this will be his first season he will play after being named a first team All-Conference USA selection in 2011-12.

The Watch List honors the country's top point guard each year. Mizzou's Phil Pressey was named a finalist in 2012.

Before Mizzou, Clarkson was a two-year letter winner, averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He played 58 career games with 40 starts.

Clarkson will open exhibition with the rest of the team on Friday Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. against Oklahoma City University at the Hearnes Center.