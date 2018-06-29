Mizzou's Connor Downes to Represent Team USA

COLUMBIA -- Following a week of tryouts in front of the United States Olympic Committee in Birmingham, Alabama, current Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball player Connor Downes has been selected to represent Team USA. Connor was one of twelve selected for the USA Under 23 National Team on Monday.

Connor and his team will now travel to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation U23 World Champions in Adana, Turkey from September 5-15, 2013.