Mizzou's Denmon Named to Preseason All-American Team

COLUMBIA -- Missouri's Marcus Denmon has been named a preaseason All-American by Blue Ribbon Magazine. The senior guard was a fourth-team pick.

Denmon had a career year last year, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors. He averaged 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Denmon was the leading scorer for the Tigers, and also led the team in 3-point field goals (82) and 3-point percentage (.448).

Denmon also received a great honor this past summer, where he was selected for the Team USA in the World University Games, starting in four of the eight games, averaging 7.6 points and 1.9 steals in the tournament.

Denmon and the Tigers start their season on Oct. 30 with the One State, One Spirit Classic presented by Leggett & Platt in Joplin, Mo.