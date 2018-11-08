Mizzou's Diggs Earns SEC Offensive Weekly Honor

COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference recognized Missouri junior forward Alyssa Diggs on Monday for her past weekend performance. Diggs scored both goals for No. 16 Mizzou to lead the Tigers to a 2-1 overtime win over Kentucky.

She put the winner in the net 7:45 into the overtime session. She registered seven shots on goal in wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State.