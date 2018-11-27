Mizzou's Elliott named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week Monday morning for his play against Arkansas.

Elliott notched career highs in both sacks (three) and tackles for loss (four). He tallied five tackles total.

Elliott is the first Tiger to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week since Anthony Sherrils on November 6, 2017.

The Tigers prevailed over the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday afternoon, 38-0. This was Missouri's first SEC shutout in program history.

With the win over Arkansas, Missouri finished its regular season with an 8-4 record, 4-4 in conference play.