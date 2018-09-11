Mizzou's Eye, Kulas and Doty Earn SEC Honors

COLUMBIA -- Three Tigers have been recognized by Southeastern Conference as released on Tuesday by the league office. Sophomore Morgan Eye has been named this year's Co-6th Woman of the Year, and junior Bri Kulas is a member of the All-SEC Second Team. Freshman Lianna Doty has been named to the All-Freshman Team as well.

The honors come as the first conference honors in each of their careers, and they are Missouri's first honors as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Eye is the first Tiger to receive a 6th Woman of the Year award, and she is a well-deserving candidate. This season she averaged 13.5 points and knocked down 95 of Missouri's 157 three-pointers off the bench. Eye holds the all-time season three-pointers record at Mizzou (108), and she is currently tied for the SEC all-time record as well.

Averaging a team-leading 14.1 points per game this season, Kulas joins just 14 other Tigers all-time who have been recognized to All-Conference Second Teams. Kulas has started in every game for Missouri this year, becoming a major asset on the court. She has tallied five double-doubles this season, and she leads the team with an average of 6.6 rebounds per game.

Doty is the second freshman at Missouri to be named to the conference All-Freshman team as teammate Kyley Simmons was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman squad last season. Doty has dished out a team-leading 144 assists this year and averages 4.8 assists per game. Those numbers also lead all freshmen in the Southeastern Conference.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive Player, 6th Woman and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league's 14 coaches. Ties were not broken. The complete list of honorees is listed below.

Missouri will continue the season on Thursday at the 2013 SEC Tournament in Duluth, Ga. The Tigers earned a No. 10 seed and will play Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. CT.

Here is a complete list of the Awards from the SEC: