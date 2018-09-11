Mizzou's Eye, Kulas and Doty Earn SEC Honors

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 05 2013 Mar 5, 2013 Tuesday, March 05, 2013 10:15:42 AM CST March 05, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Jenny Dewar

COLUMBIA -- Three Tigers have been recognized by Southeastern Conference as released on Tuesday by the league office. Sophomore Morgan Eye has been named this year's Co-6th Woman of the Year, and junior Bri Kulas is a member of the All-SEC Second Team. Freshman Lianna Doty has been named to the All-Freshman Team as well.

The honors come as the first conference honors in each of their careers, and they are Missouri's first honors as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Eye is the first Tiger to receive a 6th Woman of the Year award, and she is a well-deserving candidate. This season she averaged 13.5 points and knocked down 95 of Missouri's 157 three-pointers off the bench. Eye holds the all-time season three-pointers record at Mizzou (108), and she is currently tied for the SEC all-time record as well.

Averaging a team-leading 14.1 points per game this season, Kulas joins just 14 other Tigers all-time who have been recognized to All-Conference Second Teams. Kulas has started in every game for Missouri this year, becoming a major asset on the court. She has tallied five double-doubles this season, and she leads the team with an average of 6.6 rebounds per game.

Doty is the second freshman at Missouri to be named to the conference All-Freshman team as teammate Kyley Simmons was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman squad last season. Doty has dished out a team-leading 144 assists this year and averages 4.8 assists per game. Those numbers also lead all freshmen in the Southeastern Conference.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive Player, 6th Woman and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league's 14 coaches. Ties were not broken. The complete list of honorees is listed below.

Missouri will continue the season on Thursday at the 2013 SEC Tournament in Duluth, Ga. The Tigers earned a No. 10 seed and will play Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. CT.

Here is a complete list of the Awards from the SEC:

  • Coach of the Year: Holly Warlick, Tennessee
  • Co-Players of the Year: A'dia Mathies, Kentucky, Meighan Simmons, Tennessee
  • Freshman of the Year: Bashaara Graves, Tennessee
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Ieasia Walker, South Carolina
  • Co-6th Woman of the Year: Sarah Watkins, Arkansas, Morgan Eye, Missouri
  • Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Blanche Alverson, Auburn

    All-SEC First Team
    Jasmine Hassell, Georgia
    A'dia Mathies, Kentucky
    DeNesha Stallworth, Kentucky
    Theresa Plaisance, LSU
    Ieasia Walker, South Carolina
    Bashaara Graves, Tennessee
    Meighan Simmons, Tennessee
    Kelsey Bone, Texas A&M
    Tiffany Clarke, Vanderbilt

    All-SEC Second Team
    Hasina Muhammad, Auburn
    Jennifer George, Florida
    Jasmine James, Georgia
    Samarie Walker, Kentucky
    Adrienne Webb, LSU
    Martha Alwal, Mississippi State
    Bri Kulas, Missouri
    Ashley Bruner, South Carolina
    Aleighsa Welch, South Carolina
    Adrienne Pratcher, Texas A&M
    Jasmine Lister, Vanderbilt

    All-Defensive Team
    Jennifer George, Florida
    Shacobia Barbee, Georgia
    Samarie Walker, Kentucky
    Danielle Ballard, LSU
    Theresa Plaisance, LSU
    Martha Alwal, Mississippi State
    Ieasia Walker, South Carolina

    All-Freshman Team
    Sydney Moss, Florida
    Shacobia Barbee, Georgia
    Danielle Ballard, LSU
    Lianna Doty, Missouri
    Tiffany Mitchell, South Carolina
    Bashaara Graves, Tennessee
    Courtney Walker, Texas A&M
    Heather Bowe, Vanderbilt

More News

Grid
List

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
14 minutes ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 75°
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°