Mizzou's Fair Invited to AJGA Polo

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - Incoming Mizzou Tiger, Jacob Fair was selected to play at the 2011 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Polo Junior Golf Classic last week. Fair is the third Tiger to be invited to the event during Head Coach Mark Leroux's tenure at Missouri, joining Jace Long and Peter Malnati as a participant. Fair finished in a tie for 13th that event, allowing him to become the first Tiger to advance to match play.

The Polo Golf Junior Classic is an annual 156-person, invitation-only tournament. Held at the PGA National Resort and Spa, the tournament consists of 36 holes of stroke play. The low 32 players are then seeded for a match play tournament.

Fair went 71-74--145 in stroke play, finishing in a tie for 13th in stroke play. He recorded five birdies and an eagle in the first round of play to finish at even par. Three bogeys in the second round put him three-over par for a second round score of 74.

The Tigers will resume action when they head out in February for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Kahuku, Hawaii.