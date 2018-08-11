Mizzou's Family Rivalry

Ben Askren is no stranger to the spotlight. He has been making noise in the college wrestling world ever since coming to Missouri four years ago. But a new face on the team is stealing some of the thunder. His name is Maxwell Askren.

"It's good, not just that he's my little brother, but he's probably my best practice partner also. He's got great knowledge of wrestling and works really hard, so we work well together," said Missouri's senior wrestler Ben Askren.

Max is a red shirt freshman this year. He says his brother played a big part in his decision to come to Mizzou.

"You have some of the great programs like Iowa and Iowa State and Ivy Leagues like Columbia, and it came down to my brother," said younger brother Maxwell Askren.

The brothers have been wrestling with each other since they were kids. Big brother Ben has done a good job of making Max feel welcome here at Mizzou. But that doesn't stop a little friendly family rivalry.

"I tease him non-stop. I don't think a day goes by without me teasing him or picking on him or doing something to him," said the older Askren.

Ben has already ensured his place in the Mizzou wrestling tradition by claiming the NCAA Championship last season. Max is well on his way to matching his brother's fame, though. Just this week he was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Month.

About receiving this title Max said, "You want to be real happy and I'm kind of surprised I got it, I'm not going to lie to you, but hey, take one away from big brother."

Max is off to a strong start, with the support of his big brother. But what if the two were to face off?

Ben said, "I'll let him answer that question."

"I'm not as good as him, except for in wrestling," concluded Max.

It's a good thing they're on the same team. The wrestling team's home opener is Thursday, December 21st against Pittsburgh.