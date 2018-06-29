Mizzou's Franklin Named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

FORT WORTH, Tx. - Mizzou Football senior quarterback James Franklin was selected to the 2013 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List, announced by the award's foundation Wednesday.

Named by the Davey O'Brien National Selection Committee, Franklin was one of 34 of the nation's best college quarterbacks selected based on performance during the previous year and expectations for the 2013 college football season.

Franklin put on an attention-grabbing performance as a sophomore in 2011, recording 3,846 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns. He enters his final season at Mizzou looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued junior year in 2012. The Tiger has passed for 4,533 yards in his career with 32 touchdown tosses, while scoring 17 times on the ground.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Davey O'Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O'Brien's enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

16 semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 4, with the award's foundation and selection committee naming three finalists on Nov. 25. The 2013 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12 on ESPN. The 37th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner will be held Feb. 17, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas.

For more information and the full watch list, visit the Davey O'Brien website.