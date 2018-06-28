Mizzou's Haith Accused of Paying a Recruit at Miami

COLUMBIA - A Yahoo! Sports report about a University of Miami booster accuses Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith of signing off on the payment of $10,000 for a recruits commitment in 2007.

Missouri hired Coach Haith in April, 2011.

The booster, Nevin Shapiro, said the money helped secure DeQuan Jones at Miami. Shapiro said Haith's assistant coach at the time, Jake Morton, set up the transaction, and was later acknowledged by head coach Frank Haith in a one-on-one conversation.

Yahoo! reports Haith denied Shapiro's claims through a Missouri spokesman.

Nevin Shapiro is currently incarcerated for playing a role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

He told told Yahoo! Sports he provided thousands of impermissible benefits to dozens of Miami athletes from 2002 through last year.

The Yahoo! report also said Nevin Shapiro donated $50,000 to the Miami basketball program in 2008. He said the money was made of ponzi funds.



In the Yahoo! Sports story the 42-year old booster said, "I don't care if I change the face of the game. But I'm telling the truth about what happened at Miami. It's the truth. And you tell me, why should the University of Miami be exempt from the truth?"

