Mizzou's Jace Long Named to PING Golf All-Region Team

COLUMBIA - For the third time in his collegiate career University of Missouri senior golfer Jace Long was named to the PING All-Central Region Team this week.

A total of 155 golfers from across six regions (Northeast, East, Southeast, Midwest, Central and West) earned All-Region accolades.

"This is another tremendous honor for Jace as he closes out his college career," Head Coach Mark Leroux said. "Jace accomplished so much during his time here and he really helped us build a strong foundation for this program as we move forward."

Long paced Mizzou in scoring average (71.4) and wins (four) last season and helped the Tigers advance to postseason play for the third time in four years.

The Dixon, Missouri native was also a Ping All-Central Region pick in 2011 and 2012 and finished his career with 11 victories, tops all-time at Missouri. He is the lone player in school history to record rounds of 62, 63 and 64 during his collegiate tenure and is tied for the lowest 18-hole (62) and 54-hole scores (199) in school history.

As a team Missouri claimed six tournament titles last season and will be bolstered by the return of four starters for Head Coach Mark Leroux's club. The team will also host the 2014 NCAA Columbia Regional at The Club at Old Hawthorne, May 15-17.