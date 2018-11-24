Mizzou's Jordan Clarkson Declares Early for NBA Draft

COLUMBIA - Junior guard Jordan Clarkson announced on Monday he will forgo his senior season at the University of Missouri to declare early for the 2014 NBA Draft. In an open letter to Mizzou fans, Clarkson said, "It wasn't an easy decision. I have so much respect for everyone here and the impact you have made on my life has been immense. However, it is a decision that I've thought through and discussed with my family on numerous occasions. Having their full support makes this decision much easier."

This season, Clarkson averaged 17.5 points per game and a team-high 3.4 assists per game. He reached double figures in 34-of-35 games, including a career high 31 points against Southern Illinois. His performance with the team earned him All-SEC second team honors from the Southeastern Conference head coaches.

Missouri head coach Frank Haith said, "It's been a challenging few months for Jordan and his family, but I am so proud of the way he has handled adversity and has really grown, not just as a basketball player, but as a young man. Jordan is a young man we can all be proud of. He is set to graduate from Mizzou this spring and has embraced this university and this community. While I hate to see him go, I hope he knows he will always have a home here at Mizzou."

Clarkson only played one year for the Tigers after transferring from the University of Tulsa and having to sit out due to the NCAA's eligibility rules during the 2012-13 season.

The 2014 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 26.