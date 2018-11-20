Mizzou's Little Sets Big Milestone

COLUMBIA- Missouri Volleyball junior middle blocker Whitney Little completed one milestone this weekend and inched closer to accomplishing a second. In the process, she was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Over the weekend, the junior became the first Tiger to collect 100 blocks in three straight seasons in the rally scoring era. She also jumped to number two on Missouri's list of most blocks all-time.

In the Tigers' matchup against Auburn Friday, Little tallied seven blocks and was instrumental in shutting down Preseason All-SEC middle blocker Camilla Jersonsky. The All-SEC Little recorded three stuffs on Jeropnsky, who was held to .160 hitting.

Little went on to set a Missouri school record in the squad's win over Alabama Sunday. By piling up 10 blocks, she became the first ever Tiger to record six 10-block matches in career at Mizzou.

Mizzou will hit the road to face No. 5 Florida and South Carolina this weekend.