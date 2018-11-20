Mizzou's Liz Smith Named to SEC Community Service Team

COLUMBIA - Senior Liz Smith has been recognized by the Southeastern Conference as a member of the 2013 SEC Women's Basketball Community Service Team. Smith joins the 13 other SEC women's basketball student-athletes on the team.

Smith is very active in the Columbia community. Smith dedicates much of her time to a learning partnership with Grant Elementary, where she takes time to read and visit with children. Not only that, but Smith has volunteered at Coyote Hill, a local home for abused and neglected children. Along with the Mizzou women's basketball team, Smith has participated in Women's Basketball Special Olympics Clinics for two years, and she also made the trip to Joplin, Mo. to help with tornado relief efforts.

The SEC Community Service Team recognizes the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. This marks the 15th year for the SEC Community Service Team for women's basketball as well as for men's basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men's and women's sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.

Joining Smith on the team is Meghan Perkins (Alabama), Erin Gatling (Arkansas), Blanche Alverson (Auburn), Jaterra Bonds (Florida), Jasmine James (Georgia), Kastine Evans (Kentucky), Jeanne Kenney (LSU), Maggie McFerrin (Ole Miss), Candace Foster (Mississippi State), Ieasia Walker (South Carolina), Taber Spani (Tennessee), Kristi Bellock (Texas A&M) and Gabby Smith (Vanderbilt).