Mizzou's Loren Figueroa to Compete in World University Games

TALLAHASSEE, FL - University of Missouri redshirt sophomore diver Loren Figueroa qualified for the 2013 World University Games at the recent USA Diving World Championships and World University Games Trials in Tallahassee, Fla. This marks Figueroa's second World University Games appearance, as she also competed in the 2011 Games, where she placed sixth on the 1-meter.

Houston, Texas, native Figueroa placed fifth on the 1-meter at the Trials to earn her berth to the World University Games. She had a two-round score of 498.60, including 241.90 points in prelims and 256.70 in the finals session.

The 2013 World University Games take place July 5-13 in Kazan, Russia. The women's 1-meter competition will start on Friday, July 5 with prelims and semifinals. The finals session will take place on Sunday, July 7.

Figueroa is a two-time All-American and two-time conference champion on the 1-meter for the Tigers. After sitting out the 2011-12 season due to injury, she returned to place fifth on the event at the 2013 NCAA Championships and claim the Southeastern Conference 1-meter title. Figueroa earned national runner-up honors and won the Big 12 Conference crown on the event as a freshman in 2011.