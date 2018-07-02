Mizzou's Lowary earns SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

COLUMBIA — Sophomore lefty Paige Lowary allowed only one earned run in 19.2 innings pitched last week to lead Mizzou to a perfect 5-0 stretch.

Her unblemished 4-0 record and 22 strikeouts earned her the SEC Pitcher of the Week award, as announced by the league office Monday.

Lowary made four appearances in the five-game slate last week and entered as a reliever in three of those outings.

The lefty's first relief gem came on Wednesday, March 16, when she pitched five scoreless innings against Western Illinois.

Lowary featured in all three games of the weekend series away at New Mexico State.

She limited the high-powered Aggie offense to only one earned run in over 14 innings of work.

The sophomore's highlight of her remarkable week came in the first game of a doubleheader, where Lowary was asked to come out of the bullpen and preserve a one-run lead.

She got the job done striking out a season-high eight batters in just three shutout frames.

The impressive week lowered Lowary's season ERA from 4.28 to 3.21.

Lowary also extended her season-best winning streak to seven games following her perfect record. She now sits in fourth among the SEC's top pitchers in victories with 12.

Lowary and company are back in action Monday with another doubleheader at UTEP before heading over to Northern Iowa on Wednesday, March 23, for a date with the Panthers.

The team resumes SEC play on the road against No. 6 Alabama to close out the week.