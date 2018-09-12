Mizzou's Marston, Thomas & Sykes Named Academic All-District

COLUMBIA - Three members of Mizzou softball were recognized to the Capital One Academic All-District 6 Team, announced Friday. Senior catcher Jenna Marston, junior outfielder Mackenzie Sykes, and senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas were selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), honored for their combined performances athletically and in the class room. An industrial engineering major, Marston has compiled a 3.99 GPA at the University of Missouri and has excelled on the softball diamond for the Tigers. She currently ranks eighth in the Southeastern Conference in conference game batting average (.367) and tied for second in doubles (7) and on-base percentage (.500). Marston has now earned Academic All-District three times in her career, as well as being named a First Team Academic All-American last season. She earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 recognition in 2011 and 2012. A sports management major, Sykes has built a 3.92 GPA at the University of Missouri and has been a standout player for Mizzou this season. She has batted a career-best .333 at the plate in 2013 and has belted seven home runs after hitting just four in her first two Tiger seasons. Sykes' nine doubles ranks third on the squad. She earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2012. Currently a graduate student in positive coaching, Thomas has an undergraduate degree in biology to her credit from the University of Missouri with a 3.37 GPA. She currently leads the SEC in ERA (1.31) and opponent batting average (.162) in overall games. Thomas leads the SEC in Pitcher of the Week nods, earning four this season. Thomas earned Second Team Academic All-America recognition last season and has now earned Academic All-District twice as a Tiger. She is a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree (2010, 2011, 2012). First Team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Capital One Academic All-America Team ballot, where first, second and third team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.