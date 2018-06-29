Mizzou's Mauk Awarded Third SEC Freshman Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- For the third time this season, Mizzou's redshirt freshman quarterback Maty Mauk has been named the SEC Freshman Player of the Week.

Mauk tied a school record by throwing for five touchdowns, four of which went to sophomore Dorial Green-Beckham, in Missouri's win over Kentucky. He completed 17 of 28 pass attempts totaling for 204 yards as well as rushing for an additional 24 yards.

The weekly conference award now represents the tenth the team has gathered in the 2013 season as they continue to improve upon their already record-setting SEC season.

Mizzou has a bye this week before traveling to Oxford to take on the Mississippi Rebels on Nov. 23.