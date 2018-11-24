Mizzou's Max Copeland Shares His Rock N' Roll Personality

ARLINGTON, Texas - Mizzou senior offensive lineman Max Copeland walked onto the Mizzou football team without a scholarship, not knowing he would ever see the field. Going into his junior season his coaches acknowledged his hard work and gave him a scholarship. And, he proved the standards wrong his senior year when he earned a starting spot on offense.

A lot of teammates know him as a hard working guy, but he's also known for his ‘Rock and Roll' personality.

"I bring the Rock and Roll," Copeland said.

"Well he can star in the movie 'Braveheart,'" Mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel said. "So he would just walk in and they would just hire him right now."

When asked to describe Copeland in three words, offensive lineman Evan Boehm said, "Smelly, Rock and Roll, funny."

Along with his personality, Copeland also has a certain look to him.

"That Santa Claus beard that just gets you right there," Boehm said. "A receding hair line, but with great hair in the back. That's why he always wears a bandanna to be honest."

"Just the beards, the puking, bleeding," Copeland said. "Yeah, that's the holy triumvirate of Max Copeland."

His teammates and coaches say it's easy to tell he's a very hard worker.

"He's a guy literally when I'm coming into the weight room he's in there," Mizzou running back Henry Josey said. "When I'm leaving he's still in there. If I go home and come back he'll be in the weight room still, I mean that's just the type of guy he is."

"Max just has a tremendous work ethic," Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Henson said. "What people don't give him enough credit for is you know he's a guy to me that's worked his way into becoming a player at this level."

"Just don't tell him he can't do something because you know you're not going to get a scholarship here, well he got a scholarship," Pinkel said. "You're not going to play here, well he played here. You're not going to start here well he started here and had a real good year, and that's kind of the message for Max Copeland."

Copeland explained he works hard because he's never been given anything, he always has to earn it.

"You can always walk into a room and somehow be the hardest working, and you can do that anywhere," Copeland said. "And, I wanted to make anything I accomplished here a testament to that. And to set precedent to little kids that are getting picked last for stuff because I got picked last for stuff."

Copeland said he's not sure what is next for him after college. But, he said he likes the fact he doesn't know what's next, he said that's the beauty of it.