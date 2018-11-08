Mizzou's Nick Wilson Wins Missouri Amateur Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU -- Former Hickman High School and Mizzou golfer Nick Wilson played for the Missouri Amateur Championship on Sunday, June 24th. A 36-hole match against the defending champion and three time former champ, Skip Berkmeyer.

On the guys' 23rd hole of the day, Berkmeyer is up 1. A tricky downhill putt for Nick Wilson drops in and gives him the birdie. Berkmeyer had a chance to match and couldn't get it to fall.. Match moves to all squared. They only halved 10 holes all day.

Mid-Missouri's Nick Wilson wins the Missouri Amateur title 2&1 over Skip Berkmeyer