Mizzou's Nick Wilson Wins Missouri Amateur Championship

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, June 24 2012 Jun 24, 2012 Sunday, June 24, 2012 7:33:00 PM CDT June 24, 2012 in Tiger Talk
loading

CAPE GIRARDEAU -- Former Hickman High School and Mizzou golfer Nick Wilson played for the Missouri Amateur Championship on Sunday, June 24th. A 36-hole match against the defending champion and three time former champ, Skip Berkmeyer.

On the guys' 23rd hole of the day, Berkmeyer is up 1. A tricky downhill putt for Nick Wilson drops in and gives him the birdie. Berkmeyer had a chance to match and couldn't get it to fall.. Match moves to all squared. They only halved 10 holes all day.

Mid-Missouri's Nick Wilson wins the Missouri Amateur title 2&1 over Skip Berkmeyer

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 34°
3am 33°
4am 32°
5am 31°