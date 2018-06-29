Mizzou's Norm Stewart Celebrates 20 Years of Coaches vs. Cancer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Former Missouri coach Norm Stewart has a hard time believing it's been 20 years since he and his wife, Virginia, founded Coaches vs. Cancer.

The organization has grown into a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and has raised more than $100 million to support the American Cancer Society's mission of eradicating the disease.

Stewart was joined at Coaches vs Cancer's annual tipoff event at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium Tuesday night by a litany of fellow coaches, including Bill Self of Kansas, Frank Haith of Missouri, Gregg Marshall of Wichita State and Bruce Weber of Kansas State.

The tipoff event is designed to help raise money for the organization.