Mizzou's Quigley Sets 5k School Record

IOWA CITY, IA -- Senior Dan Quigley repeated his school record-breaking performance at the Mt. SAC Relays this weekend, finishing in 13:43.38 for a 12-second improvement on his previous record time. Quigley was joined by fellow-seniors Phil Bascio, Blake Irwin, Max Storms, and Bailey Belvis, juniors Chris Spudic and Hayden Legg, sophomore Liz Reida, and freshman Sam Dickerson at one of the nation's premier meets in California. The Tigers also saw some personal-record performances in Iowa, as another contingent competed at the Iowa Musco Invitational on Saturday. All in all, the Tigers came out of the weekend with 16 PR performances.

Quigley had broke the school record for the first time in the event at the Mt. SAC Relays last year, finishing in 13:55.46. He went on to break that record earlier this season at the Stanford Invitational, timing in at 13:55.44, before his break-through performance Friday night. This now places him at No. 8 in the nation for the current rankings, and No. 2 in the SEC.

"I wasn't thinking about the school record as much as I was just happy that the work I put in this year is starting to pay off. I got over a pretty bad virus right before the Cardinal Invite at Stanford a few weeks ago but I've been healthy since then and my workouts have been going well, so I was definitely expecting a quality result," said Quigley. "Mt. SAC is a great meet to run a PR because there are no team scores, the races typically aren't tactical, everyone just wants to race fast. I already had the regional [qualifying] time, so I think what this race gives me is the confidence in my fitness and ability to compete for a conference title and an All-American spot in a few weeks."


Also earning a 5k PR was Storms, whose 14:09.52 finish was good to get him a No. 4 ranking in the SEC. Legg also had a PR out west, clocking in at 29:42.49 for the 10k run to put him at No. 6 in the SEC. Bascio also had a solid 10k performance, with his first competition in the event since 2009. He finished in 30:15.39.

On the women's side, Belvis broke through her 16:37 PR from the Stanford Invitational last year, finishing in 16:30.03. Reida also had an exciting finish, coming out of her first 5k on the track in the black and gold with a final time of 16:52.91.

"My race was a nice step forward that sets me up well for the next few weeks of training as we look to the SEC Championships. It was excitign to PR and to feel relaxed and comfortable doing it," said Belvis. "Competing at Mt. SAC was different than any other meet that I had been in. It was a lot of fun to be in an environment where everyone was focused and competitive with great weather conditions. It was a nice confidence-builder and makes me excited about the coming weeks."

Irwin rounds out the PR performances from the west coast, with a 3:47.61 finish in the 1500m at the Long Beach Invitational. He finished 4th in the event, and was closely followed by Seleshi in 5th.

The team had some notable successes in Iowa as well this weekend, including ten PR performances and four event wins. In the throws, events, sophomore Camille Hackamack had a huge breakthrough in her first season competing in hammer, throwing 43.78m (143-7.5). Junior Bethany Pfeiffer took the win in the event, throwing a PR of 55.48m (182-0.25), putting her at No. 7 in the SEC currently.

Pfeiffer continued her successful day in the javelin, where she took home the win with a season best throw of 44.40m (144-5.75). Sophomore Morgan Whitson, a multi-event athlete for the Tigers, threw a PR of 36.89m (121-0.25) to take 6th in the event.

Two of the jumpers also came away with PRs, as freshman Thomas Taylor and sophomore Emilee Dailey both finished second in their respective events. Dailey finally broke her string of 1.66m (5-5.25) on Saturday, finishing the high jump at 1.69m (5-6.5). Taylor topped both his outdoor and indoor bests in the triple jump, marking a top leap of 14.38m (47-2).

On the track, freshman Alexa Tovsen continued dropping her time in the 400m hurdles, finishing 5th in 1:05.04. The 800m girls finished out the PR performances for the night, as sophomore Jasmine Webb finished 3rd with a new top time of 2:14.09 and senior Kalcy Vanarsdall ended in 7th with a best time of 2:15.93. Also in that race was junior Chelsea Chrisman, who missed her PR by a second, finishing just behind Webb in 2:14.18.

Next up for the Tigers is the Drake Relays in Des Moines, IA, next weekend.

