Mizzou's Third Cross Country Runner Wins SEC Freshman of the Week

4 years 11 months 6 days ago Tuesday, October 22 2013 Oct 22, 2013 Tuesday, October 22, 2013 2:14:00 PM CDT October 22, 2013 in Sports
By: Brianna Stubler, KOMU 8 Sports

COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning another Mizzou cross country runner won the SEC Freshman of the Week.

T.J. Carey marks the third Tiger to be honored so far this year, winning for his record-breaking season in cross-country. Dan Roe and Kaitlyn Fischer have also been honored in cross-country earlier this fall after high ranks in the Arkansas Dual on September 6.

This honor is not the first of its kind for Carey. In high school he was a 2012 Nike Cross Nationals qualifier, MHSAA D1 Cross Country runner-up, two-time runner-up in the 4x800, and 2013 state champion in the 1600. He also won All-State four times.

In the Roy Griak Invitational, Carey's first college meet, he ran the second-fastest time for Mizzou's men's team and was the fourth finisher. His skill and hard work, combined with efforts from the coaches, has helped lead the team to many victories.

One of the key factors in Carey's decision to run for the University of Missouri was the coaching staff who made him feel comfortable, welcome, and encouraged his future goals.

An important part of the staff is second-year Assistant Coach Shaylee Marr. She has improved the team and took them to the SEC Championships, where they earned third place last year. She acknowledged the difficulty of the Notre Dame Invitational, and said it was one of the toughest meets in the country.

But the competition did not stop Carey, who finished the invitational with a time of 22:00.2 and crossed the finish line in third place.

Carey has continuously helped to improve the Tiger's rank, and stayed strong in their meet in Madison, Wisconsin, finishing fourth. In the following meet, the Bradley Invitational, Mizzou's cross-country team continued its successful season by finishing first.

The men's team is now ranked number seven in the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association).

Next up for the black and gold is the St. Louis Fall Cross Country Classic this Saturday, the 26. This will be one of the last meets of the 2013 season, and fast times by the Tigers could further improve their rankings.

Carey and other teammates have solidified their spots in the Gainesville, Florida SEC Championship on November 1, and are hoping to place even higher than last year.

