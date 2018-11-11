Mizzou's Thomas and Taylor Shine Under National Spotlight

By: Matt Weatherford
COLUMBIA - The USA women's softball team playing a pair of games against the Junior National team. Wednesday the tour hit Salem, Virginia for a doubleheader. Mizzou's Chelsea Thomas took the mound for game one as the starter.

Chelsea pitched five innings, gave up six hits, and one unearned run. Thomas was the winning pitcher in game one.  USA won 6-1.

Former Mizzou outfielder Rhea Taylor went 2-7 with two runs and two stolen bases in the doubleheader.

