Mizzou Seeks Redemption at Conference Home Opener

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team home opener is Wednesday night against Nebraska. The game will start at 6 p.m at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers are coming off a loss against Colorado and are now 14-2 on the season and 0-1 in Big 12 play.

Nebraska is on an 11-game winning streak coming into the game. The Cornhuskers are 13-2 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play, beating Iowa State. Tigers lead a 125-92 record against Nebraska. After beating the Cornhuskers twice last season and then losing in the Big 12 Tournament, the Tigers are seeking redemption.

"I mean it's a bad taste in our mouth still, we remember what happened in Kansas City, we remember that drive back, we remember class that next day, we remember everything about that so that is still fresh in our mind and coming off a loss on Saturday so we're really excited to get back out there," said Missouri junior guard Kim English.