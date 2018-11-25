Mizzou sees second highest retention rate in history

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri began classes Monday with the second highest retention rate in the university's history, according to preliminary figures. The retention rate, which is a measure of how many students who were freshmen last year choose to return to the university, stands at 86.6 percent. This number is up from 85.4 percent in 2016.

“We’re excited about what our preliminary numbers are showing,” said Pelema Morrice, vice provost for enrollment management. “These are stronger numbers than what was indicated earlier this year."

Preliminary data also shows that more than 30,000 students attended the first day of classes, 4,100 of which were freshman.

"We plan to improve these even further by expanding applied learning opportunities. I’m very excited to be here at this critical time," Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. "I’m excited to get to work as the new academic year begins.”

Final figures will be released in late September.