Mizzou Selected to Host 2014 NCAA Men's Golf Regional

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri and The Club at Old Hawthorne will be a host site for the 2014 NCAA Men's Golf Regional Championships as announced by the national office on Thursday.

The NCAA named a total of 73 host sites for the 2013-15 seasons, with men's golf receiving the most bids.

The Club at Old Hawthorne is the home to the Mizzou Men's and Women's Golf programs and is one of the premier home courses for collegiate golf in the country. Mizzou annually hosts two events on the course, the Johnnie Imes Invitational by the women's team in the fall and the Columbia Orthopedic Group Intercollegiate by the men in the spring.

Ticket information for the 2014 men's golf regional will be announced by the NCAA at a later date. The Practice round begins on May 14, 2014, and play runs three days, May 15-17, 2014.

Mizzou Golf recently completed its 2012 fall campaign and enjoyed record results. The Tigers won four of five events and are currently ranked No. 19 nationally by Golfstat.com.