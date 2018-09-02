Mizzou Sends 12 to NCAA Men's Championships

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's swimming and diving team will have 12 representatives at the 2013 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place March 28-30 in Indianapolis, Ind. The Tigers had six individual swimmers and two divers qualify, in addition to four who will swim only relays.

In the pool, senior Jowan Qupty, juniors Mark Conroy and Logan Mosley and sophomores Mack Darragh, Igor Kozlovskij and Sam Tierney all earned individual invites, while senior Joe Hladik, sophomores Eegan Groome and freshman Max Grodecki head to the Championships to compete on Tiger relay teams. Mizzou's two diving qualifiers are junior David Bonuchi and freshman Clark Thomas.

Individual swimming invitations were limited to the top 28 or 29 swimmers in each event in the country. Divers qualified through their finishes at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships.

Tierney was the only Tiger swimmer to qualify in two different events, the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. He enters the meet with the fourth-fastest time in the 200 breast and the eighth-fastest time in the 100 breast this season. Tierney is also eligible to swim the 200 IM at NCAAs.

Also earning invites in the 100 breast were Kozlovskij and Conroy. Kozlovskij boasts the 12th fastest-time in the nation this season in the event, while Conroy enters the meet ranked 15th. Kozlovskij just missed the cut in the 200 breast, ranking 30th, while the top 29 earned invites. He can opt to swim the event, as well as the 200 IM.

Mosley earned a spot at the NCAA Championships in the 100 backstroke, an event he placed third in at the SEC Championships. He can also swim the 50 free and 100 fly during the three-day event.

Qupty joined Tierney as a qualifier in the 200 breast, with the 19th-fastest time this year. The senior was three spots away from an invite in the 100 breast but can swim that and the 200 IM at the meet.

In the diving well, Bonuchi earned his third consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships with first-places finishes on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards at the NCAA Zone D Championships. Bonuchi also competed on the platform so he will be eligible to compete on all three events at NCAAs. At the 2012 NCAA Championships, Bonuchi earned three All-America honors with finishes of second (platform), third (3-meter) and sixth (1-meter).

Thomas will also compete in all three diving events at the Championships. The freshman placed fifth on the 3-meter at the Zone D Championships on Tuesday to clinch his spot at NCAAs.

The 2013 Men's NCAA Championships begins on Thursday, March 28 and will run through Saturday, March 30 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indianapolis.