Mizzou Senior Soccer Players Embrace Their Journey

COLUMBIA -- For six MU senior soccer players, Sunday may have been their last game ever at Walton Stadium.

"It's bittersweet. Friday night running out at halftime I was like, ‘man our field is really pretty under the lights,'" said Jessica Greer, a Missouri senior defender.

The Tigers fell to LSU on Sunday, but even that couldn't put a damper on the senior day celebration.



"I mean at the end of the day, like, it's senior day. It's a celebration of everything that you've been through with all your different teams," said Haley Krentz, a Missouri senior midfielder.

The loss will fade, but the memories won't.



"It's a great experience. I've created a home here just thinking about all the relationships and the family I've created," said Kelsey Mulcahy a Missouri senior defender.



And these seniors still have unfinished business.



"That's what we talked about here. The good thing is just four days from now we'll have an opportunity to play one of the better teams so you can decide what kind of statement you want to make," said the Missouri soccer coach, Bryan Blitz.



Win or lose, the seniors will never forget their time as Tigers.