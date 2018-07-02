Mizzou Set to Take On Miami of Ohio

6 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Friday, September 02 2011 Sep 2, 2011 Friday, September 02, 2011 2:53:20 PM CDT September 02, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri beat Miami of Ohio by 38 points in the final tuneup before Big 12 play last season and is a 20 1/2-point favorite against them in Saturday's opener.

The 21st-ranked Tigers swear they won't let those big numbers go to their heads.

Wide receiver T.J. Moe said there'll be plenty of adrenaline on Saturday because it's the first chance to put all those practice hours to use and set the tone for this season.

Miami of Ohio's turnaround year also should command some attention. The Mid-American Conference champions were 10-3, finishing with six straight wins, and are the first Division I school to go from double-digit losses to double-digit wins in a single season.

 

