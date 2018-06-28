Mizzou Sets Time for Joplin Relief Baseball Game

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball program has announced a 12:30 PM start time for the October 8th exhibition game against Iowa. The game will serve as the first of two exhibition games with the Hawkeyes that will directly benefit Joplin Little League as the community continues to recover from a devastating tornado back in May.

The start time is scheduled around Mizzou's football game with Kansas State, which was selected for a 2:30 p.m. start time. Fans are encouraged to come out to Taylor Stadium before watching the Tigers take on the Wildcats in Manhattan.



Mizzou baseball has teamed with the Daniel Boone Little League, Diamond Council, BC Baseball and The Callaway Bank to host the University of Iowa in pair of fall exhibition games that will benefit the Joplin Little League program in its efforts to rebuild the program following the devastating tornado that hit the area back in May. The games will be played on October 8-9 at Taylor Stadium and tickets are just $5 with all proceeds going directly to the City of Joplin Little League program.