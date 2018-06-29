Mizzou Snaps Kansas' Streak

COLUMBIA -- The No. 12 Missouri Tigers opened up conference play on Friday evening with a 10-0 victory over Border Showdown rival Kansas in six innings. The win snaps Kansas' 20-game winning streak while Mizzou pushes their streak to 13 straight games.

Chelsea Thomas moved to 9-1 on the season with 5.2 shutout innings. She took a perfect game into the fifth and allowed just one hit while striking out four.

The Tigers chased Kansas starter Morgan Druhan after just 1.1 innings, scoring six runs on her for her first loss of the season.

Mizzou put up a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Nicole Hudson.

A five-spot in the second inning helped Missouri separate themselves from the Jayhawks. Princess Krebs walked and stole second to start the inning, and moved up to third on Lindsey Muller's single. Brianna Corwin was brought in to run for Muller, and she stole second base to get into scoring position. A throwing error by the catcher on the play allowed Krebs to come in and score an unearned run.

Later in the inning, Ashtin Stephens drew a walk and stole second, putting two in scoring position, with Jenna Marston following with a base hit to center to score Corwin. Corrin Genovese cleared the bases with a two run double, and Kansas' second error of the inning on a batted ball by Hudson drove in Genovese to put the Tigers up 6-0.

Thomas was perfect through 4.1 innings before giving up a single in the top of the fifth.

In the Mizzou half of the fifth, Hudson led off with a single and with two outs was driven in on a base hit by Muller. The Tigers ended the game in the sixth inning on a pinch hit three run homer by Kelsi Jones, her third home run of the season.

Muller's three hits led the team, while Genovese and Hudson added two apiece. Jones hit the lone home run and drove in a team best three RBI. Genovese added two RBI of her own.

Game two of the three-game series will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon from University Field.