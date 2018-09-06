Mizzou Soccer Announces 2012 Schedule

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri soccer team announced its 2012 schedule, including it's inaugural Southeastern Conference schedule on Thursday. The tentative Non-Conference slate includes four home matches and 3 road games. The Tigers, who in the SEC will compete in the Eastern Division, will host six SEC games and travel to seven road contests.

The Tigers will kick-off with a preseason match up in Dallas on August 11 against the Mustangs of Southern Methodist University. SMU was 11-8-1 last season, including 7-3-1 in the Conference USA.

Mizzou will then open the season with two home matches against Memphis and UC Santa Barbara on August 17 and 19. The Memphis Tigers went 22-1-1, going undefeated in the Conference USA and having their only lose against Louisville in the NCAA tournament. UCSB went 7-11-2 last season.

The Tigers then Travel to Berkeley, California to take on the Cal Golden Bears on August 26. The Bears went 12-6-4 last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Mizzou - Cal series is tied at 2-2-1 with the Tigers coming up short in 2008 at Cal.

The next week the Tigers come back home to Walton Stadium to take on Arizona State and Tennesse Tech. The Tigers beat the Sun Devils last year in Tempe, taking home the Sun Devil desert Classic Tournament crown. To finish off their non-conference slate the Tigers head to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Tigers won the game in Columbia last year 1-0, the Buckeyes were ranked seventh at the time. The win last year gave the Tigers the series lead, where they lead the Buckeyes 2-1.

Mizzou will travel to Auburn, Ala., to face the Auburn Tigers on Friday, Sept. 14 in the team's first official SEC contest. Auburn claimed the 2011 SEC Tournament title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, ending the season with a 15-7-2 record. Missouri leads the all-time series 2-0 and earned a 2-1 win over Auburn in the last meeting on Sept. 11, 2009.

The Tigers then travel to Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Sept. 16 for their first-ever matchup with South Carolina. The Gamecocks claimed the 2011 SEC Regular Season title and posted a mark of 16-7, while making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, Sept. 21, Missouri opens the home portion of its conference slate as the team hosts Ole Miss Rebels at Walton Stadium. The Rebels are coming off an 8-10-1 record in 2011 and hold a 2-0 edge in the all-time series.

Two days later, the Tigers host the Vanderbilt Commodores, who finished 2011 with an 8-11 mark. Mizzou owns a 2-0-1 lead in the all-time series. The two teams last met on Sept. 13, 2009, and ended in a 1-1 tie. The Tigers hit the road again on Friday, Sept. 28 for a contest against Georgia in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs earned an NCAA Tournament berth in 2011 and concluded the season with a 13-7-2 record. The Tigers and Bulldogs have never met.

Missouri then travels to Knoxville, Tenn., for its first-ever game against the Tennessee Lady Vols on Sunday, Sept. 30. Tennessee qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season and finished with a 15-7 mark in 2011. On Friday, Oct. 5, Mizzou returns to Walton Stadium for a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, who earned an NCAA Tournament bid in 2011 and finished the season 13-7-1. The Wildcats hold a 1-0-1 lead in the all-time series, including a 1-0 win over the Tigers on Sept. 17, 2004 in Columbia.

Mizzou then hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Bulldogs concluded 2011 with a 6-10-3 record. The two teams have met twice before, with each winning one contest. The Bulldogs claimed the last meeting, a 1-0 victory on Sept. 12, 2003.

The Tigers hit the road for Gainesville, Fla., for a contest against the Florida Gators on Friday, Oct. 12. Florida finished 2011 with a 17-8 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators defeated the Tigers 2-0 last season and hold a 2-0-1 lead in the all-time series.

Mizzou stays on the road to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday, Oct. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in the first contest between the teams. Alabama posted a 10-9-3 mark in 2011.

On Friday, Oct. 19, the Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Walton Stadium. Arkansas posted a 4-14 record in 2011. The Tigers hold a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series, including a 4-0 win on Sept. 10, 2010 in the last meeting.

The Tigers finish the SEC home slate as they host the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Oct. 21. The LSU Tigers won the 2011 SEC Western Division title with an overall record of 13-8-1 and earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament. The contest will mark the first game between the teams. Mizzou concludes its SEC schedule on Thursday, Oct. 25 against familiar foe Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The Aggies claimed the 2011 Big 12 Championship title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing the season with a 16-6-2 mark. Texas A&M holds a 12-6-1 advantage in the all-time series, with the teams splitting two matchups in 2011.