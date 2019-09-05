Mizzou soccer defeats Xavier in double overtime victory
COLUMBIA - Mizzou soccer continues its early hot streak in a 3-2 double overtime victory on Sunday.
The Tigers started off the game with a goal from Sarah Luebbert just over a minute into the game.
Peyton Joseph added on with a header in the 49th minute to go up 2-0.
Xavier put pressure on Mizzou's defense as they scored in the 57th minute and tied it up in the 90th minute to send the game into overtime.
In double overtime, Sarah Luebbert stepped up and scored a penalty kick to put the game away as the Tigers won 3-2.
Mizzou's next game will be on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Stadium against Murray State at 7:00.
